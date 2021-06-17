Watch: First Trailer For Paul Rudd And Will Ferrell’s New Streaming Show

AppleTV+’s lineup of original content hasn’t managed to capture the zeitgeist in the same sort of fashion as the splashiest titles from rival streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max, but that could be set to change when The Shrink Next Door arrives in November, based on nothing else but the impressive level of talent involved.

Based on the podcast of the same name, which told the story of how psychiatrist Isaac Herschkopf abused his relationships with his patients for personal gain, the eight-episode miniseries was ordered straight to series by Apple in April of last year. Former Veep and Succession writer Georgia Pritchett handled the scripts, while the entire run will be directed by They Came Together and The Big Sick‘s Michael Showalter.

Paul Rudd will play against type as the manipulative Dr. Herschkopf, with Will Ferrell making a rare foray into more dramatic territory as Martin Markowitz, who turns to his therapist for help and ends up becoming a victim. If that A-list comedy duo wasn’t enough to pique your interest, the ever-reliable Kathryn Hahn is also on board as the sister of Ferrell’s character, with both of the leads also executive producing.

Despite boasting two of Hollywood’s premiere comic talents, The Shrink Next Door footage paints it as much more of a prestige drama than a vehicle designed to generate laughs, although there’s obviously going to be no shortage of mirth given the presence of Rudd, Ferrell and Hahn. That being said, there’s a certain air of unease that permeates the trailer, and it’s definitely a show worth keeping an eye on the closer we get to the premiere on November 12th.