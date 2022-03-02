Watch: ‘South Park’ trailer prepares for nuclear warfare

South Park has released a preview showcasing that Colorado’s most unruly students will be undergoing a nuclear evacuation drill.

“Back to the Cold War” features Mr. Mackey asking PC Principal to prepare the students for another drill, at the seventh time of asking. As you can imagine, things don’t go exactly to plan, which is par for the course when we’re talking about the long-running animated sitcom.

While there’s no explicit mention of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, South Park has hardly shied away from tackling real-world events as soon as they happen, which has been a key part of the show’s appeal for the last quarter of a century. The official synopsis teases that “A lot is riding on Butter’s ability to crush the competition in the all-important dressage championship”, so there’s an equally outlandish subplot to look forward to.

The Best Halloween Episodes Of South Park 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Having released orchestral versions of “Kyle’s Mon” and “Chocolate Salty Balls” to celebrate 25 years on the air, South Park is in full-on celebration mode, but that doesn’t mean creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have lost their satirical edge or penchant for skewering the latest goings-on in the world.

“Back to the Cold War” will air on Comedy Central on March 2, at 8pm ET/PT.