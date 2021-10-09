Watch: Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Trailer Drops At NYCC

Star Trek: Discovery is back! Or at least, it will be real soon. The first season of the hit show to land since the launch of Paramount Plus (formerly CBS All Access) earlier this year, Discovery season 4 could be its most action-packed, thrilling and optimistic yet. Well, that’s the vibe given off by this brand-new trailer for it, anyway. Check out the promo, which debuted at New York Comic-Con this Saturday, via the tweet below:

Fans will remember that season 3 ended with Saru (Doug Jones) taking a sabbatical from Starfleet, leaving Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) to finally step up and taken on the mantle of captain. Just as you’d expect, season 4 will throw Burnham into the deep end as she has to steer her ship and crew through the latest threat to the galaxy – yet another mysterious anomaly – as she works out how to be the best captain she can be on the go.

“We cannot let fear define us in this moment,” Burnham proclaims, over teases at drama and danger, but also friendship and love, too. “The future remains uncertain, but the captain in me knows anything is possible.”

And Saru fans, don’t worry, the Kelpien fan-favorite is seen on the bridge at the end of the trailer, though it’s clear that he isn’t interested in taking back command from Burnham. Along with this promo came a new key art poster, which highlights Martin-Green’s heroine in the Discovery crew’s sleek new uniforms. You can find that in the gallery above.

The series’ NYCC panel, which took place in person at the convention but also was streamed online, was attended by Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, Mary Wiseman, David Ajala, Blu del Barrio and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise.

As previously confirmed on Star Trek Day, Star Trek: Discovery season 4 premieres on Paramount Plus on November 18th.