Star Trek: Discovery Finally Reveals Its Season 4 Premiere Date

We finally know when Star Trek: Discovery will be back on our screens. Wednesday, Sept. 8 marked Star Trek Day, with Paramount Plus dropping a ton of new announcements and sneak peeks at the various Trek programming that’s on its way, including fresh trailers for Star Trek: Picard season 2 and incoming animated series Star Trek: Prodigy. As for Discovery, we got a new photo from its much-anticipated fourth season, as well as the reveal of its premiere date.

Discovery season 4 is officially set to launch on Paramount Plus on Nov. 18. As the Star Trek Twitter account pointed out in its announcement, this means that—for the first time since the Trek universe’s heyday of the 1990s—there will be two of the franchise’s shows airing at the same time. Specifically, Discovery‘s fourth season will begin airing just a few weeks after Prodigy premieres on the streaming platform on Oct. 28.

This news came out as part of the Star Trek Day celebrations, during a Discovery panel hosted by The Next Generation‘s Wil Wheaton that included Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham), Wilson Cruz (Hugh Culber), Blu del Barrio (Adira Tal), Ian Alexander (Gray Tal), and showrunner Michelle Paradise. Along with the release date came a new look showcasing Captain Burnham in the revamped uniforms that we previously got a peek at in the teaser trailer revealed at last year’s First Contact Day.

Here’s how the official synopsis teases what’s to come for the latest captain of the U.S.S. Discovery—following her promotion at the end of season 3—next season. Apparently, she’s about to face a threat that’s sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seat.

Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

So there you have it. There’s just over a couple of months to go until Star Trek: Discovery returns for another season. In the meantime, catch all-new episodes of Lower Decks season 2 Thursdays on Paramount Plus.