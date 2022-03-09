Watch: ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Trailer Teases Sci-Fi Adventure

Paramount Plus has unveiled the first teaser trailer for its latest sci-fi show, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

The show is a prequel to the Star Trek: The Original Series following the adventures of Anson Mount’s Captain Christopher Pike when he helmed the U.S.S. Enterprise as the predecessor to William Shatner’s Captain James T. Kirk.

The series will also feature other throwback characters who have subsequently appeared in Star Trek: Discovery, such as Rebecca Romijn’s Number One and Ethan Peck’s Science Officer Spock.

Though a modern actor is portraying Captain Pike in the series, the character actually stretches back to the very origin of the Star Trek franchise.

An unaired pilot of Star Trek: The Original Series starred the Pike character, then portrayed in 1965 by Jeffrey Hunter, in an episode called “The Cage.” Later on, Pike made a return to the show as Kirk’s predecessor in the two-part episode “The Menagerie.” The character was also featured in the modern Star Trek reboot film franchise, portrayed by Bruce Greenwood as an older mentor to Chris Pine’s Kirk — in the alternative Kelvin Timeline, that is.

Pike later returned as a main character in season two of Star Trek: Discovery back in 2019 (in the original timeline, not the film reboot universe).

The show is being billed as one in which the spacefaring main characters are on a mission to explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds comes to Paramount Plus May 5.