Watch: Star Wars: The Bad Batch Promo Prepares Us For The Clone Wars Sequel

While the Skywalker Saga came to a close in late 2019 with The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm has succeeded in delivering a steady line of new stories and media amid the COVID-19 pandemic to keep the Star Wars fandom from the drought that afflicts other major franchises these days.

To that end, Dave Filoni’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an upcoming animated show that serves as a direct follow-up to The Clone Wars, will release on Disney+ in a couple of weeks – on May 4th, to be precise. Of course, while other works of this medium have rarely managed to gain the same amount of traction as live-action projects, the producers seem to think that this might turn out to be a very special exception indeed, or else they wouldn’t have scheduled the premiere episode to drop on Star Wars Day of all days. And to heighten the anticipation a little more, we now have a new promo for the show, which you can catch above.

As you may already know, the series will chronicle the story of Clone Force 99, colloquially known as the Bad Batch and first seen in the final season of The Clone Wars. Other than experience and training, this elite commando squad has another unique feature in that they all come with genetic mutations which give each of them an aptitude. Once a powerful adversary for the Separatist Army, it’ll now fall to Emperor Palpatine and his minions to keep the unit’s troublesome behavior in check, though based on what we’ve seen from them thus far, the task may prove to be almost impossible.

Consisting of Hunter, the leader, Crosshair, the sniper, Wrecker, the muscle, and Tech, the specialist, the narrative will depict the aftermath of the fall of the Galactic Republic and feature the return of several familiar faces, namely Captain Rex, Fennec Shand, Grand Moff Tarkin and, last but not least, Darth Sidious himself.

