Watch: ‘Stranger Things’ featurette recaps what the cast’s done since season 3

It’s been an age since Stranger Things dropped some new episodes, with season three coming out way back in The Before Times of summer 2019. A lot’s changed over the past three years, then, not least the hit show’s young cast. The Netflix phenomenon transformed Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and their co-stars into household names and they’ve appeared in various other high-profile projects over the years. And this new featurette recaps what they’ve all been up to since season three.

The Netflix Geeked Twitter account shared this new promo which reminds fans what else the teen cast members of Stranger Things have starred in since 2019, as we await their much-anticipated return to Hawkins, Indiana when season four premieres later this spring. Watch the featurette via the tweet below:

Have you missed them as much as I have? Here’s what the STRANGER THINGS cast has been up to since we last saw them in Hawkins. pic.twitter.com/6rTdIUSup8 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 8, 2022

Brown, who plays the superpowered Eleven, has had a particularly busy three years, featuring in the likes of Godzilla: King of Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Netflix’s own Enola Holmes. Wolfhard, meanwhile, followed up Mike’s Ghostbusters cosplay in ST season two by appearing in an actual GB flick, 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Meanwhile, Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) featured in Concrete Cowboy, Sadie Sink (Max) popped up in the Fear Street trilogy, and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) was among the voice cast for The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Stranger Things has definitely been good to its young cast, then, and they owe it for giving them their big breaks. Thanks to their other projects, however, it’s likely they’ll be able to sail past the end of the series with their careers intact. It was announced last month that season five will be it for the Hawkins gang. Not that fans need to say goodbye to their favorite characters just yet as we’ve got the fourth season still to come, which will unfold in two halves. The first arrives on May 27 with the second on July 1.