Netflix has been the home to some truly unique projects, and one of the most interesting looking additions is animated World War II series The Liberator. The show is based on Alex Kershaw’s book The Liberator: One World War II Soldier’s 500-Day Odyssey, and tells the story of Felix Sparks, a soldier from small town Arizona that ends up involved in the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp.

Die Hard and The Fugitive writer Jeb Stuart is the creative mind behind the ambitious small screen effort, which is set to premiere on Veteran’s Day, and the first trailer has now arrived and based on the visuals alone, The Liberator looks to be well worth checking out. The realistic animation brings to mind the rotoscoping techniques used by Richard Linklater in the likes of Waking Life and A Scanner Darkly, but set against the harrowing backdrop of World War II.

Bradley James heads up the cast as Felix, backed by an ensemble hardly populated by big names that also includes Martin Sensmeier, Jose Miguel Vasquez, Mike Rowe, Ross Anderson, Billy Breed and many more. The Liberator was given the green light two years ago and only consists of four episodes, but upon seeing the footage, you can imagine how painstaking it was to put the series together.

The streaming service have previously described the project as telling the story of the ‘bloodiest and most dramatic march to victory,’ and it looks like it won’t be pulling any punches when it comes to depicting the horrors of war. Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk recently spent a while dominating Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched list not too long ago, so there’s definitely an audience there willing to embrace The Liberator when it arrives on November 11th.