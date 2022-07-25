Watch: Summer has officially arrived in this new clip and poster from ‘LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation’

We’ve had a holiday special, a Halloween special, and now it’s time for a LEGO Star Wars summer special. This August, Disney Plus is about to deliver the latest in its surprisingly delightful series of LEGO one-offs set in the galaxy far, far away, with this one set to see the heroes of the sequel trilogy kick back and take a break. We previously got a first-look trailer, but now our inaugural clip for the special has dropped alongside a brand-new poster. Catch this new glimpse at LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation above.

Set post-‘Rise of Skywalker’, Summer Vacation brings back a bunch of familiar stars to reprise their beloved characters, including Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, and Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian. As with previous specials, however, this one will also dance around the Star Wars timeline and feature roles for the likes of Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, and Boba Fett, too. Not to mention Weird Al Yankovic playing a Star Wars-ified version of himself called Vic Vankoh.

All these heroes and villains, plus many more, are highlighted in the new poster, which you can check out via this here tweet:

Summer just got hotter with an all–new LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation poster ☀️ New Original Special streaming on @DisneyPlus August 5. pic.twitter.com/yvty0yHOMt — Star Wars (@starwars) July 25, 2022

The clip, which debuted at this weekend’s Comic-Con before being made available to the world, sees Finn, Rey, Chewie, BB-8, and the rest arrive on the ultra-luxurious Galactic Starcrusier, the Halcyon, where a hologram of Lando greets them. While everyone’s just looking forward to a break from stormtroopers and TIE fighters, Poe (Jake Green, replacing Oscar Isaac) threatens to kill the fun by taking a military-like control of their itinerary of activities.

The rest of the story will see Finn separate from his friends and encounter three Force ghosts — Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa — who will each tell him their own tales of holidays gone wrong. LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation premieres on Disney Plus Aug. 5.