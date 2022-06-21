Watch: Vader hits the beach in ‘LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation’ trailer

Disney Plus has dropped the first trailer for its latest LEGO Star Wars special. The past couple of years have debuted two seasonal specials featuring characters from across the whole SW saga — namely, 2020’s LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and 2021’s LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales — and this August we’re in for another treat in the form of LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation. Get your first look at it above.

Set shortly after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, the special sees Finn, Poe, Rey, and the rest of the Resistance heroes deciding they need a little R&R so they embark on a trip aboard the ultra-luxurious Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon. Once separated from his friends, Finn encounters three Force Ghosts, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa, who tell him stories of their own vacations that went awry.

A number of OG Star Wars stars reprise their roles for this special, including Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, and Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico. As teased in the trailer, Weird Al Yankovic is finally boarding the Star Wars saga for real — it only took him 23 years after his “The Saga Begins” parody song. Yankovic will be playing a new character, Vic Vankoh, and providing the original tune, “Scarif Beach Party”.

Although they might be of dubious canonicity, the previous two LSW specials have gone down a smash with fans who appreciate how they manage to put the whole Skywalker Saga into a blender and squeeze so many cameos and so much hilarity into just 45 minutes. Summer Vacation promises to be continuing that quality — if you’ve ever wanted to see Vader and Palpatine in tank tops, then this is the show for you.

With a stacked cast that also includes the likes of Yvette Nicole Brown, Thomas Lennon, Ross Marquand, Matt Lanter, and James Arnold Taylor, LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation is coming to Disney Plus this August 5. In the meantime, catch the Obi-Wan Kenobi season finale this Friday, June 24.