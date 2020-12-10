Watch: First Teaser For Disney’s Percy Jackson And The Olympians TV Series

The (super short) first teaser for the Percy Jackson reboot has been revealed today, and you can check it out down below.

After getting the rights to the best-selling YA franchise from Fox, the Mouse House set about putting a new TV series in the works based on the books. Headed for Disney Plus, creator Rick Riordan is heavily involved with the project this time, unlike the earlier two movies directed by Chris Columbus, which fans have often criticized for the changes made to the source material.

It’s too early to get any footage from the show, but Riordan has given us a flavor of what’s coming by unveiling the fancy title card for the series. He shared the below video clip on his TikTok page and revealed that it’s part of a larger presentation that’s being shown at today’s Walt Disney Company Investor Day event.

“A super short teaser that will appear today at the Disney shareholders meeting,” the writer wrote. “Still a long way to go but I am so excited!”

OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/6wR92nrIQU — kate valhalla spoilers (@mytholgys) December 10, 2020

Percy Jackson and The Olympians is planned to run for five seasons, with each outing adapting one of the five books in the series. Riordan’s last update on how production was going told us that the script for the pilot episode had been handed into Disney. As he says in his caption, then, it’s still early days, but hopefully, assuming the presentation impresses the shareholders at today’s event, things could move forward at a brisk pace from now on.

2010’s Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and 2013’s sequel Sea of Monsters aged up the characters, with Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario leading the movies. This time around, though, Percy and his friends at Camp Half-Blood will match their ages in the books and it’s believed that young newcomers will be found for the roles. There’s been some chatter that Lerman could appear in a different part as well.

