Watch: The cast of ‘Moon Knight’ takes an MCU trivia quiz

The cast of Moon Knight tests their Marvel mettle by taking an MCU trivia quiz in a new promo video for the Disney Plus show. Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector is the latest costumed hero to join the ever-growing Marvel Studios franchise, following the aforementioned six-part event series kicking off on streaming last week. But how well do Isaac and his co-stars, Ethan Hawke (Arthur Harrow) and May Calamawy (Layla), know the universe they’ve just boarded?

As you can see via the video above, the three stars took part in a Buzzfeed quiz all about the Marvel universe. And, in actual fact, they did a pretty good job. In particular, Ethan Hawke reveals himself to be an unexpected MCU expert as he seems to be surprisingly familiar with Guardians of the Galaxy. Likewise, Calamawy has clearly kept up to date with the franchise as she correctly gets a question on Hawkeye. As for Isaac, fans may be shocked that he hardly remembers one of Marvel’s most famous movies, The Avengers.

To be fair to Isaac, though, it’s not like he needed to do much homework for Moon Knight as the show is very standalone and is free from any major crossovers with the wider universe. Having said that, the character is likely to team up with other MCU heroes in the future. The Star Wars veteran has hinted a bunch of times that Marvel might be developing some kind of Midnight Sons team-up project.

Hawke, meanwhile, once got in trouble for criticizing Fox’s Logan, but now it seems like he just hit back against the X-Men film because he’s loyal to the output of Marvel Studios. Whether he’ll stick around the franchise after this season or if he’ll be a one-and-done villain remains to be seen, however. To find out, don’t miss new episodes of Moon Knight as they arrive Wednesdays on Disney Plus.