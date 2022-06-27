J.R.R. Tolkien once wrote that “not all those who wander are lost,” but when it comes to forsaken souls, like Sauron’s, redemption might not be as easy to find. The latest promo clip for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power seems to hint at that same question, noting “nothing is evil in the beginning.”

Amazon has released this short teaser on the show’s official Twitter page. The footage that accompanies this brief message comprises shots we’ve already seen in the first trailer, highlighting the unknown city harbor and some elven characters like Galadriel and Gil-Galad. Check it out below.

Nothing is evil in the beginning… #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/XffZtqp8Yw — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) June 27, 2022

New 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' images 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

Chronicling the story of the Second Age, The Rings of Power will get into prominent events such as the forging of the titular rings at the hands of Celebrimbor and at the behest of Sauron, the downfall of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Men and Elves which resulted in a devastating battle on the slopes of Mount Doom. We’ve already seen parts of that battle in the prologue to Peter Jackson’s The Fellowship of the Ring, but Amazon might have decided to depict it in earnest through the five-season arc currently planned for their ambitious live-action adaptation.

Fans have been clamoring for months to learn more about what the story will actually entail, but it seems that the company is reserving the first full trailer for San Diego Comic-Con 2022, where The Rings of Power is slated to hold a showcase and Q&A panel, with showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay appearing alongside a number of cast members to properly break down their take on Middle-earth.

As for the show itself, The Rings of Power premieres on Sept. 2.