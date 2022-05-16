FX’s first official trailer for The Old Man, its spy who came out of the cold-style action thriller, shows that Jeff Bridges isn’t exactly slowing down in his old age — in fact, he makes Jason Bourne and Liam Neeson’s Bryan Mills both look like candidates for the Geriatric ward.

The series is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by author Thomas Perry and tells the story of ex-CIA operative Dan Chase, played by Bridges, a man living off the grid when an assassination attempt thrusts him back into his former life of espionage and counterintelligence. Chase partners up with Zoe MacDonald, played by Amy Brenneman, and promises to reveal to her the events of his life that led him to where he now stands.

He thought he’d left the past behind. But revenge can’t wait forever. Jeff Bridges stars in FX's 'The Old Man' coming In June to @Hulu. Watch the first trailer for this CIA revenge thriller here: #TheOldMan https://t.co/fwaj5xzyv4 pic.twitter.com/RcykWKuRot — The Playlist (@ThePlaylistNews) May 16, 2022

The Old Man will also feature John Lithgow as antagonist CIA operative Harold Harper as well as Search Party‘s Alia Shawkat and The Deuce‘s Gbenga Akinnagbe in supporting roles. Bill Heck will play a younger Dan Chase. TheMovie was developed by Jericho co-creators Johnathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine. Spider-Man director Jon Watts will co-produce and will also direct the pilot episode.

The production was temporarily halted when Bridges sought treatment for Lymphoma. He returned to the set in February.