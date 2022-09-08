Watch: ‘The Peripheral’ trailer reveals new sci-fi series from ‘Westworld’ creators

The trailer for The Peripheral from the creators of Westworld will have you questioning your own reality.

The new sci-fi series from Amazon Prime Video stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, a young woman whose skills and personality are being wasted in her small town. It shows her riding her bike to her job as a cashier at a local store. She says, “This is here is the only world that I got,” no doubt foreshadowing that there is another world for her to explore.

Inside of a trailer, she’s shown a strange-looking headset device and when she asks her friend Burton Fisher (Jack Reynor) about it, he calls it “The future.” She puts it on her head and instantly transports to a world where she’s riding a motorcycle instead of a bicycle and fighting people with swords. Quite different than her normal life, but there’s a catch to this virtual reality.

Flynn is told by Wilf (Gary Carr) that this isn’t just a game — it’s real, it just hasn’t happened. We’re then teased with some beautiful visuals one would come to expect from the team behind Westworld. Mysterious coded language, an orb with a map on it, and a futuristic cityscape. Flynn has found herself in the center of a mystery that may involve murder and it’s up to her to solve it.

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are the creators behind this series, and they recently wrapped Westworld season four, which also involved its own virtual reality storyline. It’s currently unclear if there will be a season five, or if it will be the show’s last season.

The Peripheral is based on the 2014 novel by William Gibson and comes to Amazon Prime Video on October 21.