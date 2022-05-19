Watch: ‘The Terminal List’ trailer unveils Chris Pratt’s conspiracy thriller series

Having been completely absent from our screens in a live-action capacity since Avengers: Endgame, Chris Pratt is returning with a vengeance. Not only is he set to appear in franchise blockbusters Jurassic World Dominion and Thor: Love and Thunder, but he’s returning to television in Prime Video’s The Terminal List.

In a refreshing change of pace, the first full-length trailer reveals that Pratt has dropped his wisecracking, goofy persona in doing some proper Acting with a capital “A”. Based on the premise and the talent assembled on either side of the camera, there’s no other outcome besides The Terminal List marking the star and producer’s second consecutive Prime Video smash hit after last year’s The Tomorrow War.

Pratt headlines as James Reece, a Navy SEAL who loses his entire team in an ambush that took place during a covert mission. Returning home as the sole survivor, he begins to question his own recollections of the event, which leads him down a deep, dark, and dangerous rabbit hole that swiftly sees him targeted by threats coming from all directions.

Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, and Patrick Schwarzenegger are among the supporting cast, with The Terminal List shaping up to be an intense, exciting, and action-packed cross between an episodic conspiracy thriller and mystery-laden espionage drama.

The limited series drops on July 1, so we can expect plenty more footage to come as Amazon reminds viewers that they’ve got one of Hollywood’s biggest names returning to the small screen for the first time since Parks and Recreation.