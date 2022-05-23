Ewan McGregor’s titular Jedi Master will have more than one Inquisitor to contend with in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus.

In a new TV spot to prepare fans for arguably the most anticipated Star Wars project in recent memory, Moses Ingram’s new Inquisitor, who goes by the title of the Third Sister, harasses the people of Tatooine to learn where Obi-Wan is hiding. “The Jedi are cowards,” she says. “They failed you. There’s no point in protecting them. Where is Obi-Wan?”

It’s still unclear how the Empire’s sinister Jedi hunters get wind of Obi-Wan’s whereabouts, but now that they know Darth Vader’s ancient enemy and one of the most influential and powerful Jedi Knights is still out there, they’ll probably raze Mos Eisley to the ground before giving up on finding him.

How long Obi-Wan will suffer their presence, or the people of Tatooine their torture, for that matter, is something that only the show will answer. Given the fact that the story takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, though, it’s reasonable to assume Obi-Wan himself must have done something reckless to bring them to his doorstep.

Besides Rupert Friend’s Grand Inquisitor and Ingram’s Third Sister, Obi-Wan will go toe-to-toe with Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader, giving the Jedi Master ample opportunity to break out that iconic blue lightsaber during the limited 6-episode run. The fallen Chosen One is sure to give our hardened protagonist a challenge, though we can’t imagine him having too much difficulty humbling the villain’s lackeys.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere on May 27.