Watch: Tom Hardy returns in ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6 teaser

Tom Hardy may be a major Hollywood star, one that’s just enjoyed a massive amount of success after starring, co-writing and producing smash hit blockbuster Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but he’s always managed to find the time to return to the small screen and pop up on the BBC’s Peaky Blinders occasionally.

The actor’s Alfie Solomons first appeared in the second season of the crime drama, which evolved into an international phenomenon when Netflix acquired the distribution rights to the series and beamed it into hundreds of millions of homes worldwide, and it’s now been confirmed that he’ll be back for the sixth and final season.

The BBC dropped a brief teaser on social media that shows Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby turning to his friend, enemy, ally, collaborator, and pretty much everything in between one last time, as you can see below.

Peaky Blinders was initially supposed to end with Season 7, but the grand finale has been brought forward with the compromise of a feature film, tying the sprawling saga of the Shelby clan up in a neat bow. Hardy has been an absolute scene-stealer every time he shows up, and that isn’t going to change in what’s got every chance of being the character’s last stand.