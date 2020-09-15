Watch: First Trailer For South Park’s Hourlong Pandemic Special

As far as social satires go, few TV series can hit as hard as South Park does. Be it PC culture or the rise of Donald Trump, nothing and no one is safe from creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker. And given that 2020 has been one of the most eventful and polarizing years in ages, fans can’t wait to see how the duo tackle it.

Thankfully, they’ll soon get a chance to do just that, as Comedy Central has announced an hourlong “Pandemic Special” for the series which will examine the various issues that have plagued us so far this year. Set to air on September 30th at 8pm, you can catch the trailer up above for a taste of what’s on the way and if you’re still looking for more, here’s what the plot summary teases:

“Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.”

Obviously, folks are pretty excited to see what South Park does with so many hot topics on its plate and the fact that this outing is going to be a full hour is just icing on the cake. Especially as this will be the first time in the series’ 23 year history that it’s done such a long episode.

Unfortunately, there’s no word yet on when the 24th season might premiere, but given that this special is airing at the end of the month, we imagine it won’t be too far behind. Until it arrives, though, the hourlong outing should be enough to tide fans over.

But tell us, do you plan on tuning in for South Park‘s upcoming special? Or have you tired of the show already after so many years? As always, let us know in the usual place down below.