Watch: The Walking Dead Season 11 Promo Reveals Premiere Date

The Walking Dead began its life as just another indie comic back in 2002, and it’s probably safe to say that none of us could’ve predicted what it would become, with the brand now comprised of TV shows, video games, board games, novels and more. But of course, the biggest part of the property is the AMC series of the same name.

Unfortunately, however, it’ll soon end, as season 11 will be its last run. Though fans can still look forward to a whole lot of The Walking Dead on their screens as the network also has Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, while anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, the Daryl and Carol road trip series and, of course, those Andrew Lincoln movies are all on the way. Not to mention there are a ton of other projects in early development, too.

But the core show is indeed coming to an end soon and AMC released a new promo tonight – which you can see up above – that teases what to expect. It’s certainly a bit cryptic, but it does at least reveal the premiere date: August 22nd. And thankfully, that’s not too far off now.

Speaking about the show’s final run, executive producer Angela Kang said the following in a statement:

“Coming off of the six additional episodes for Season 10, which focused on smaller, character-driven stories, we’re excited to kick off Season 11 bigger than ever. The stakes will be high – we’ll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them.”

Meanwhile, Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of TWD Universe, added:

“The final chapter of The Walking Dead begins with eight action-packed episodes that will feature the massive scope and scale fans have come to expect from TWD Universe, and I’m thrilled to share that fans won’t have to wait long for these incredible new episodes to debut this summer.”

So, it’s the beginning of the end, folks. And though it hasn’t always been the smoothest ride, and the show is certainly past its prime, The Walking Dead still remains one of the better things on television and boasts a wildly passionate and large following. And after such a long, exhilarating and emotional journey, we can only hope that it goes out on a high.