Watch: New WandaVision Clip Teases Scarlet Witch’s Reality Breaking Down

Previously on Marvel’s WandaVision, Scarlet Witch’s sitcom reality has fast-forwarded through the decades, beginning with a black-and-white 1950s world and most recently morphing into a Malcolm in the Middle-like mid-2000s show. This Friday delivers episode 7, with the style jumping ahead to mockumentary comedies of the 2010s. But for how long can Wanda Maximoff keep this fake reality together?

This first clip from tomorrow’s new outing is certainly hilarious, but underneath the jokes, there’s a hint that Wanda’s magic is beginning to fail. The sneak peek follows on from last week’s shocking cliffhanger. With Vision trying to escape Westview, and dying because of it, Wanda extended the reach of the Hex, enveloping S.W.O.R.D. and Darcy Lewis in its magic. But she might be feeling like she’s gone too far this time.

“Look, we’ve all been there, right?” Wanda tells the camera in the clip. “Letting our fear and anger get the best of us, intentionally expanding the borders of the false world we created…” Her twin sons then come to their mom to tell her what happened while they were playing video games – their controllers kept glitching, retrograding into older models and eventually becoming Uno cards. It’s played for laughs, but this could have big consequences.

It looks like expanding the borders has caused the reality of Wanda’s world to start to crumble. With the character clinging on to this reality to cope with her grief, expect her to completely lose it if she can’t keep the illusion up anymore. Remember, theories point to Wanda becoming a full-blown supervillain by the end of the season, just in time for her role in Doctor Strange 2, and this episode could be the beginning of her descent.

Including tomorrow’s installment, we’ve got just three weeks of WandaVision left to come – unless those rumors of a secret 10th outing are true.