Watch: ‘We Need To Talk About Cosby’ trailer released

The first trailer for the documentary series We Need To Talk About Cosby has been released, promising a deep dive into Bill Cosby’s career and infamy.

Directed by W. Kamau Bell, the four-part documentary series will present new information, stories, and discussion about the disgraced comedian and TV star. Cosby’s reputation has been challenged in recent years by serious allegations of sexual assault which have changed the way the world viewed the former TV family man.

Journalists, comedians, and survivors of Cosby will all talk about Cosby, what he meant to Black Americans, his impact on comedy, and most importantly his alleged history of sexual harassment. Cosby has been subject to various allegations and legal cases, including one conviction that was later overruled.

The four-part documentary series from Showtime will air from Jan. 30, and will be an explosive new look into the comedian who shaped comedy across several decades.