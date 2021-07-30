Watch: What If…? Trailer Teases Marvel’s Next Disney Plus Series

Marvel fans can see a new look at the stories featured in the upcoming “What If…?” Disney+ show in a new teaser trailer.

The What If…? series is based on the comic series of the same name that adds an interesting twist on classic Marvel stories. These range from minor changes to significant differences that completely change the backgrounds and origin stories of characters. These stories are not canon and only serve as a fun look at what could’ve been.

The new animated What If…? show will feature stories about some of the most prominent Marvel characters like Captain America, Black Panther, Star Lord, and others. The latest trailer shows how these classic characters could be significantly different with only minor changes to their origin stories.

For example, the trailer shows Peggy Carter receiving the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rodgers. She becomes a British-themed superhero and likely takes Captain America’s place in this version.

Speaking of Captain America, another clip shows a zombified version of the first Avenger fighting Bucky Barnes. It is unclear how Captain America reached this undead state, but it should be a thrilling experience watching this drastically different version of the character.

Fans can also see what would’ve happened if T’Challa became Star Lord instead of Peter Quinn. Other notable characters like Dr. Strange and Spiderman appear in the series, although their stories have not been revealed yet. However, it will be nice to see these iconic characters experience intense adventures outside of the Marvel cinematic universe.

What If…? premieres on Disney+ on August 11.