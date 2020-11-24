Watch: The Witcher Celebrates The Holiday Season With Festive New Trailer

If, like us, you’ve been refreshing social media on a near daily basis for even the faintest whiff of new details on The Witcher season 2, your attentiveness has finally paid off. Well, sort of, at least.

Clearly eager to celebrate this year’s holiday season, a video has appeared over on the show’s official Twitter account that sees Geralt and co. (often reluctantly) get into the Christmas spirit. Sadly, this ‘new’ trailer doesn’t contain any footage from the series’ upcoming second season, but rather, mashes together multiple scenes from existing episodes.

Several obvious edits have been made to the material used, most of which entails superimposing festive lights and decorations on buildings and surrounding scenery. You can check out the clip for yourself up above.

Not exactly the holiday surprise that fans were likely hoping for, then, but with the show’s one year anniversary just around the corner, it’s hardly surprising that its creators would want to celebrate such a milestone. At the very least, it serves as potent reminder that Geralt’s adventures make for perfect viewing over the holidays.

As for season 2, Netflix has yet to provide a concrete release window for Geralt’s return, though we know, at the very least, that filming continues apace. In a year that’s essentially crippled the entire entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill, it’s reassuring to see restrictions put in place due to COVID-19 finally start to be relaxed enough for production on anticipated shows such as this one to resume. Delays are, of course, inevitable, but it at least seems as if The Witcher is on track to make its eagerly-awaited return in 2021. Watch this space for more details.