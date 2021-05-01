WB Reportedly Wants A Mortal Kombat Show On HBO Max

The advantage that comes with an established Hollywood studio launching their own streaming service is that it doesn’t need to create franchises from the ground up, and can draw from an extensive back catalogue of recognizable brands to develop and produce exclusive content.

Netflix have done a solid job of delivering in-house originals that possess the potential for multiple sequels and seasons of television, while Amazon have purchased some costly titles recently including Without Remorse and Coming 2 America, both of which could generate further films in theory. However, you have to say that the advantage goes to the likes of HBO Max and Paramount+ in this instance, with countless marketable properties just waiting to be reinvented for streaming.

Scorpion And Sub-Zero Prepare For Battle In Mortal Kombat BTS Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

With that in mind, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Justice League Dark was in the works for the platform long before it was confirmed – that HBO Max are interested in exploring Mortal Kombat TV shows following the massive success of the reboot, which has done big business at the box office and drawn in a huge amount of viewers on WarnerMedia’s service.

It makes a lot of sense, too, when you consider how heavily DC is factoring into the HBO Max lineup, while a MonsterVerse series has also been rumored in the past. Mortal Kombat‘s dense, expansive and intricate lore is well positioned to serve as the launchpad for any number of big screen stories and episodic spinoffs, and it wouldn’t need to break the bank, either. Just recently, Joe Taslim said he’d love a prequel focusing on Bi-Han’s early years with the Lin Kuei before he became Sub-Zero, which sounds perfect for an HBO Max miniseries.