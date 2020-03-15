WB Reportedly Developing Several Superman Elseworlds Series For HBO Max

Despite initially being cast as the character almost a decade ago, Henry Cavill has never been given the chance to fully explore or develop his take on Superman. There’s no denying that the English actor looks the part, but Cavill has been relegated to supporting player ever since Man of Steel directly led to the rapid and largely underwhelming early years of the DCEU.

Warner Bros.’ comic book franchise has seen something of an upturn in fortunes in the post-Zack Snyder era though, and while Birds of Prey bombed at the box office, it was still greeted warmly by critics. Yet, a standalone Superman sequel still hasn’t been given the greenlight despite several attempts, leading to speculation that Cavill may be done playing the Big Blue Boy Scout altogether, something that he strenuously denies.

However, it looks like Superman may be finally set to headline another project, although it isn’t in the way that you’d expect. According to our sources – the same ones who told us a Green Lantern show was coming to HBO Max before it was officially revealed – Warner Bros. are reportedly planning several Elseworlds limited series that will air on HBO Max and focus on the Man of Steel, but they won’t feature the cast of the DCEU.

Our intel says that the plan is to create adaptations of popular comic book stories exclusively for the upcoming streaming service, but they won’t be a part of the already-established canon. Superman: Speeding Bullets and Superman: The Dark Side have both been named as potential candidates to receive limited series, but as of yet, we haven’t heard of any casting. And again, these would be entirely separate from the DCEU and stand on their own.

Still, it’s an interesting and exciting prospect, and certainly makes sense for the streaming platform to do. And as soon as we hear more about what they’ve got planned for Superman on the small screen, we’ll be sure to let you know.