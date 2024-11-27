‘We are going to win’: ‘DWTS’ finalists Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten pitch themselves for another fan favorite competition show

If you have been keeping up with Dancing With the Stars season 33, it is clear that Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and her professional dance partner, Alan Bersten, are the stars of the show, stealing the hearts of individuals all across America with their stellar sense of humor and undeniable chemistry — hubba hubba!

For those who need a refresher, Ilona and Alan have had a rollercoaster of a journey on Dancing With the Stars, topping the leaderboard some weeks, and falling to the bottom of the leaderboard other weeks. Despite some trials and tribulations, the duo has secured a spot in the finale, set to air tonight (Nov. 26) via ABC and Disney Plus — how exciting is that?

Nevertheless, their scores for the season are as follows:

DWTS Premiere — Cha Cha to “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” by Shania Twain (18/30)

“Oscars Night” — Salsa to “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” from Dirty Dancing (21/30)

“Soul Train Night” — Foxtrot to “Lady Marmalade” by Labelle (30/40)

“Hair Metal Night” — Jive to “Cum On Feel the Noize” by Quiet Riot (26/40)

“Dedications Night” — Rumba to “My Way” by Yseult (32/40)

“Disney Night” — Jazz to “Surface Pressure” from Encanto (25/30)

“Halloween Nightmares Night” — Tango to “Psycho Killer” by Miley Cyrus (24/30)

DWTS 500th Episode — Quickstep to “Chuck Berry” by Pharrell Williams (28/30)

DWTS Semi-Final — Paso Doble to “Unholy (Orchestral Version)” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras (28/30) and Viennese Waltz to “Golden Hour” by JVKE (29/30)

Set to perform a Jive to “Shake a Tail Feather” by Ray Charles and the Blues Brothers and a Freestyle to “Femininomenon” by Chappell Roan tonight, Ilona and Alan will certainly finish the competition with a bang, hopeful to take home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

After this evening, Dancing With the Stars season 33 will come to a close and Ilona and Alan will go their separate ways (regardless of the result), a moment that the DWTS duo had been dreading since the competition began:

@gma @Ilona Maher talks about her partnership with Alan, the bond they’ve built, and whether she’ll be able to watch next season! 🥹🫶 @Dancing with the Stars DWTS #DWTS500 ♬ original sound – Good Morning America

“I thrive in relationships. I think relationships are very important… so to have somebody who I can also connect with — I guess I never expected that going on this show. I didn’t know what to expect really, or how I would bond with my coach, my partner — this has meant a lot, because I think [Alan] made this a very memorable thing in my life,” Ilona previously told Good Morning America.

She continued, “I spend every day with him. I see him every day for four hours a day, and it’s him and I in the studio — and then we hang out afterwards — so it’ll be an interesting change up to not.”

Well, fortunately for fans of Dancing With the Stars — as well as Ilona and Alan shippers all across America — the pair does not plan to part ways forever, as they are hopeful to try their luck on another beloved competition series: The Amazing Race.

After the semi-final came to a close, the DWTS duo pitched the idea to Access Hollywood:

When asked if more competition shows were in her future — as she comes from the athlete world, not the reality television world like fellow Dancing With the Stars contestants Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran — Ilona asked the interviewer, “Do you know anyone at Amazing Race? You can put Alan and I on that.”

Alan then chimed into the conversation, expressing his excitement by exclaiming, “Put us on Amazing Race. We are going to win. I don’t even know what we’re doing, but we’re going to win it.”

The pair then delved into some of their strengths, revealing that Alan can drive a a stick shift vehicle, both parties are unafraid of heights, and more. IMO, the pair is perfect for the high-stakes endeavor!

Fans seem to agree with our opinion, taking to the comment section of the interview to campaign for the DWTS duo’s Amazing Race candidacy:

“WAIT AMAZING RACE WOULD FIT THEM SO GOOD. They’re both athletic, it would work out 😭” “I’ve never watched Amazing Race, but I would totally watch them! That would be TV gold!” “Woohoo sign them up! I would love to see them on Amazing Race… Best team!!!”

To see whether this dream becomes a reality, it is safe to say that we will be keeping up with both Ilona and Alan on social media (specifically TikTok, where they are extremely active) for any further updates.

Additionally, to see if they win Dancing With the Stars season 33, tune into ABC or Disney Plus tonight at 8pm ET/PT for the highly-anticipated finale. We hope Ilona and Alan bring home the bacon, but our money is on Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson instead!

