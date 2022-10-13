We finally know when Trevor Noah’s last episode of ‘The Daily Show’ will air, and it’s sooner than you think

The official date for Trevor Noah‘s final episode of The Daily Show has been announced, ending Noah’s seven-year tenure as the show’s host.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Paramount Global announced that Trevor’s final show is sooner than you think. His final episode will air on Dec. 8, 2022, with the show returning with a new host on Jan. 17, 2023. Paramount’s President and CEO, Chris McCarthy, released a statement praising Noah and were grateful to have him host the show.

“Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an indelible mark on The Daily Show and we’re grateful for his creative partnership over the past seven years,”

At the time of writing, there hasn’t been any news on who would take over Noah’s place. Comedy Central also announced, between 2022 and 2023, the studio will be searching for a new host, and the show will “embark on a reinvention.” This has led to fans throwing out suggestions on who could replace Noah in 2023.

Back in September, Noah abruptly announced his departure from the show, citing his seven-year experience and how he’s grateful that he had this experience. The host reflected on his hosting journey and how he presented during notable moments in American history such as the pandemic and the Trump Presidency. Noah expressed how much he loved working on the show but admitted that his time is up.

This is the third time that The Daily Show changed their host since its debut Before Noah, Jon Stewart presented the talk show from 1999 until 2015. And before him, it was Craig Kilborn from 1996 to 1998. Neither Paramount nor Comedy Central announced have confirmed when the show’s new host will be revealed.