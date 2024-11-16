‘We got an apartment’: Joey Graziadei shares next steps in his relationship with Kelsey Anderson, including where they’re settling down together

Joey Graziadei might be busy slaying the competition on Dancing With the Stars season 33, but that does not mean he has neglected to nurture his relationship with his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson.

For those who are unfamiliar, Joey and Kelsey met on The Bachelor season 28, where the Pennsylvania native popped the question come finale night. “Kelsey, we have had the experience of a lifetime,” he said as he proposed on the shores of Tulum, Mexico.

He continued, passionately:

“I think back on how proud we should be with how strong of a connection we built in such a short period of time. I knew early on that there was something different about you and I just wanted to learn more… There is something about you, you have this infectious energy that makes me smile. It’s a feeling I’ve never had before. I know during this time we built a very strong flame, and the only reason I know that flame will never go out is because you’re in my life.”

Ever since that moment, Joey and Kelsey have seemingly been as happy as can be, building their lives with one another even in the midst of their busy lives. With Dancing With the Stars season 33 inching closer and closer to finale night, once the former Bachelor’s journey comes to a close, Joey has plans to celebrate the holidays with his significant other for the first time (well, at least publicly). Then, it looks like the pair will finally settle down together, with Joey revealing to podcaster Joe Vulpis that they are eager to move into their first apartment as a couple.

With Joey growing up in Pennsylvania — but spending a great deal of time in Hawaii — and Kelsey growing up in Louisiana, where will their first apartment be, you may ask? According to Joey, he and his fiancée will be settling down in Los Angeles:

Currently living in Los Angeles during Dancing With the Stars, Joey and Kelsey decided that the city was a perfect fit for them and their lifestyles, eager to try new restaurants, explore the outdoors and more with one another. “We’ve decided to stay in LA, and I’m excited for us to build a home together. We got an apartment, and I cannot wait to make it feel like something that’s really ours,” Joey gushed, prior to delving into the details of how the decision came to be:

“We’ve been going back and forth for a bit, but we kind of knew when Dancing came around that we were going to get a real taste if we liked LA. I think I was more interested in LA than New York, and she was probably more interested in New York than LA, but realized that she would probably still be happy here, and I don’t know if I would have been able to find the things I love to do as much in New York.”

Joey admitted that Los Angeles is as close to Hawaii as he can get, eager to play golf, play tennis, go surfing and more in this new endeavor. Beyond his outdoor activities, the 29-year-old added that while the apartment he and Kelsey were given during Dancing With the Stars has been nice, they are eager to start building a home for themselves, one that will be filled with personal trinkets and flair. How sweet is that?

Joey added that the regimented aspect of Dancing With the Stars will be helpful for the future as a whole, as the former Bachelor is “excited to take this version of a routine that [he’s] created with Dancing and then build it into [his] own.” It sounds like nothing but sunshine and rainbows is on the horizon for Joey, ready to build the best life he can for both himself and his fiancée.

In their new apartment, will Joey and Kelsey happen to have the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy sitting on their shelf, though? Signs point to yes, as his scores throughout Dancing With the Stars season 33 have been impressive (to say the least):

To see for yourself if Joey and his professional dance partner, Jenna Johnson, emerge victorious, catch brand-new episodes of Dancing With the Stars Tuesdays via ABC or Disney Plus.

