‘Sorry, ABC’: ‘DWTS’ duo Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson spill some serious Christmas-related secrets

It is obvious that Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson are one of the strongest couples on Dancing With the Stars season 33 — punching their ticket into the semi-final of the hit competition show on Tuesday (Nov. 12) — but do you ever wonder what goes on behind the scenes?

Recommended Videos

Given the fact that Joey and Jenna are both in happy, healthy relationships, when they are not rehearsing, they tend to spend time with their significant others: Kelsey Anderson and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Living in Los Angeles while the competition is underway, Joey recently shared with podcaster Joe Lupis what he and Kelsey — who was his final rose recipient on The Bachelor — tend to do when he is not rehearsing with his professional dance partner:

“We just eat. The food here is unbelievable. We love trying new restaurants. We have started to try to look into like where we can go on hikes and just get outside more, because we love the weather. I’ve started to find a couple of the golf connections, which I would love to get her into golfing a little more… We’re just going to try to do a lot of those things. Going out with friends and trying new places, but then finding ways to be more active outside.”

Just moments after the 500th episode of Dancing With the Stars came to a close — where they performed a Contemporary to “Work Song” by Hozier, earning a score of 28 out of 30 — Joey and Jenna spoke to the media about what occurred during the episode, simultaneously sharing even more about their lives outside of the show.

With the Thanksgiving and Christmas inching closer and closer, Access Hollywood strayed away from conversation surrounding Dancing With the Stars, instead asking Joey and Jenna what they have planned with their significant others this holiday season. Here’s what they had to say:

Last year, the finale of The Bachelor had yet to air, so it was unclear who Joey’s final rose recipient would be. Now that everyone knows he popped the question to Kelsey, the pair can do all the things that couples tend to do during the holidays, eager to spend his first Thanksgiving and Christmas with his significant other out in the open:

“This is kind of, I think, the first one we can actually celebrate, because last time we were still under wraps. I snuck her up to Philadelphia really quickly around Christmas time, just because I knew they didn’t know that we were together yet. I probably shouldn’t have done that, but I did. Sorry, ABC.”

After spilling some serious tea about last year’s antics, Joey then shared what will happen this holiday season:

“We are excited about the idea of like being able to celebrate with both of our families, so we’re going to spend Thanksgiving with my family and Christmas with hers, snd that’s kind of the tradition we want to start. We both want to be able to share those special holidays, but do it for each of us, because they’re both of our families now.”

“Welcome to relationships and trading off times,” Jenna chimed in with a chuckle, prior to sharing a silly story about her first few Christmases with her husband — fellow Dancing With the Stars pro, Val — and his family:

“Val never celebrated Christmas until we started dating, and then when I married into the family, my in-laws now all do matching PJs, and it’s a big part of our Christmas tradition”.

“I would love to do matching PJs,” Joey added, and we are already dying to see Golden Bachelorette fan favorite Mark Anderson in a onesie — hubba hubba!

Before the holidays, though, Joey and Jenna need to keep their eyes on the prize, inching closer and closer to being crowned the champions of Dancing With the Stars season 33. To see whether or not they take home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, catch brand new episodes of the beloved competition series Tuesdays via ABC or Disney Plus.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy