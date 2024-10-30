Where ‘Kelsey’s Hot Dad’ ranks as a potential ‘Golden Bachelor’

The Golden Bachelorette might not have ended yet, but fans and viewers already have strong opinions about who they want to see leading the second season of The Golden Bachelor.

It’s safe to assume that a familiar face will helm the next iteration of the dating series — more specifically, one of the men rejected by Golden Bachelorette’s Joan Vassos. Though ABC has offered little by way of a release date or bachelor specifics, the internet is rife with speculation.

All that chatter doesn’t mean ABC or the show’s host Jesse Palmer is willingly giving anything away. After TV Insider asked Palmer who his favorite on the show is, he answered, “I feel like it’s such an amazing cast of men, all with very unique backgrounds and stories. I think there are multiple guys that would make amazing Golden Bachelors.”

Neutrality aside, here are the men we see as the best picks for the next season of Golden Bachelor.

Next Golden Bachelor power rankings

Mark Anderson

If there is one fan favorite, it’s Anderson — aka “Kelsey’s ‘Hot Dad'” who was previously introduced to Bachelor Nation during Kelsey Anderson’s hometown date with Joey Graziadei. Anderson was eliminated from The Golden Bachelorette in mid-October.

Following is elimination, Anderson shared a cast photo on Instagram and wrote, “I am thankful… I am hopeful… I feel blessed. I started a journey hopeful for a future. I departed with so much more than I stated with. I am blessed to have met Joan, a radiant, and caring woman who stood tall and navigated this with poise and grace. I met this incredible group of men that have enriched the core of my being. Thank you for the encouragement and support that has been shared throughout this journey it has truly changed my life for the better! 🌹.”

Charles Ling

Ling is also a Golden Bachelorette alum. Following his elimination in early October, Ling wrote on Instagram, “It was such a life changing opportunity for me. It was such a great journey but there are surprises during any journey in your life. I wish Joan all the best and I also wish my fellow cast members all the best in their new beginnings.”

Fans were not happy with Ling’s exit. As one person wrote on X, “this season is nothing without Gary and Charles.”

just watched this weeks golden bachelorette and wow joan really got rid of the only men with personalities this week



this season is nothing without gary and charles 😭 — shani (@sh____ni) October 12, 2024

Jordan Heller

Heller also might have been eliminated from The Golden Bachelorette, but he hasn’t let that slow him down. Soon after his elimination was revealed, Heller attended a Los Angeles Football Club with former Golden Bachelor contestant Leslie Fhima.

Pascal Ibgui

Ibgui was a lot for viewers to digest at the beginning of The Golden Bachelorette, but over time he grew on a lot of the show’s fans, and many would be delighted to see him return for his own attempt at finding love. Ibgui is also one of Joan’s final picks, though nothing is set in stone until it’s… set in stone.

Chock Chapple

Chapple gained a legion of fans rooting for him ever since he brought over a jar of “chock a noodle” soup. The 60-year-old businessman from Kansas appears steady and close with his children (his daughter is the one who signed him up for The Golden Bachelorette in the first place), but he made an error during his hometown date with Joan. It’s likely he could still compete on his own series, but he’ll have some atoning to do.

When is Golden Bachelor season two?

The second season of The Golden Bachelor has not yet been announced.

