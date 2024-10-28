‘The Golden Bachelorette’: Who is Pascal Ibgui’s ex-wife?

Lovedrunk reality television fans have been left swooning over the debut season of The Golden Bachelorette, the dating series centering on first-time bachelorette Joan Vassos.

So far, we’ve been introduced to a whole range of eligible suitors for the school administrator, but it’s 69-year-old contestant Pascal Ibgui who’s been a scene-stealer. The hair salon owner turned heads with a smooth entrance in the first episode and while some fans soured on him as the season progressed, he won back favor by showing his emotional side and cruising comfortably to remain one of the last standing bachelors ahead of the finale episode.

As fans speculate as to who Vassos will inevitably choose as her final bachelor, attention has turned to Ibgui’s life before appearing on The Golden Bachelorette, including his family and love life prior to meeting Vassos. So what do we know about Ibgui’s pre-reality TV life, including his children and ex-wife?

Little is known about Pascal Ibgui’s ex-wife

Looking back at Pascal’s former relationships requires a bit of digging. There’s barely any mention of his ex-wife in either The Golden Bachelorette or in media outlets, but we can hazard a guess as to her identity based on the social media profiles of Ibgui’s three children.

The hairstyle aficionado has three kids named Natalie, Maxim, and Sara. Natalie, the eldest child, is 32 years old and resides in Canada. Natalie, who describes herself in her Instagram bio as a “hair ninja” like her father, took to social media to celebrate her mother’s birthday on October 26. She shared images and videos of her mom, named Carla, and wrote in the caption that she was enjoying “good food, good views [and] great company” with her mother and her child, Ibgui’s grandson Pryce.

Natalie also included the name of her father as a hashtag in the caption. While we can’t know for sure whether Carla is Ibgui’s ex-wife or simply shares Natalie with him, the same woman was pictured in a separate Mother’s Day post shared by Sara last year. In that post, uploaded to Sara’s Instagram highlights reel, Carla is seen posing for pictures with her daughter, who wrote in the caption that her mother is “the strongest person I know and my best friend.”

Sara also wrote that she feels “honored to be able to call you my mom.” Again, with such little information about Ibgui’s ex-wife, we can’t confirm with certainty whether Carla was actually married to The Golden Bachelorette contestant, but it appears the pair do share at least two of Ibgui’s children together. In any case, it’s not the first time Ibgui has prompted online chatter since the inaugural edition of the reality dating show spinoff hit screens.

Last week, eagle-eyed fans discovered some old thirst traps posted by the hair stylist on social media, which probably helped him during *that* strip tease challenge earlier on in the season.

Other breakout contestants who have fans enamored include teddy bear in human form Chris Ling, and film producer Gary Levingston, who was regrettably sent home too soon. Fans will have to keep their eyes peeled for any official details surrounding Ibgui’s ex-wife as the rest of The Golden Bachelorette’s first season continues to play out.

