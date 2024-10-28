‘Horribly manipulative’: ‘Golden Bachelorette’ fans bash a contestant for his oh-so controversial hometown date

He might have secured a rose from leading lady Joan Vassos — earning him a coveted overnight date this Wednesday (Oct. 30) — but it is safe to say that the public is unamused with Golden Bachelorette contestant Chock Chapple. After all, his hometown date last week raised some serious red flags within Bachelor Nation.

For those who need a refresher, Chock — a 61-year-old insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas — had an incident earlier in the season where he had to head home, as his mother unexpectedly passed away in the midst of filming The Golden Bachelorette‘s inaugural season — poor guy! Returning to the show shortly afterwards — just in time for the rose ceremony — this grand gesture led viewers to believe that Chock is 100 percent invested in finding love with the private school administrator, however, it looks like he is using some manipulative tactics to make sure he secures the final rose come finale night.

On Oct. 23, 2024, Joan visited Chock’s hometown to take their relationship to the next level — meeting his family and friends — however, she was surprised to walk into a memorial service for Chock’s mother, taking place at his friend’s ranch. Being a part of such an intimate moment upon meeting his family and friends for the first time, Bachelor Nation was appalled by this move from Chock, taking to Reddit to share their true thoughts on the insensitive situation.

“WTAF is Chock thinking here? What a horribly manipulative thing to do for hometowns,” user @Redshirt2386 wrote to get the conversation going. “The whole ‘plant a tree for my dead mommy’ thing was unkind to both the family members who had to be on national TV for what should have been a private moment, and to Joan, who didn’t need to be in the middle of that.”

Naturally, viewers shared this sentiment, agreeing with what was said in the original post:

While a majority of Reddit users slammed Chock’s actions during his hometown date, others slammed his character as a whole, arguing that he is not the man for Joan (or anyone):

Needless to say, our fingers are crossed that Joan does not fall into Chock’s trap, getting her heart broken just like what happened with Golden Bachelor couple Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner. Nevertheless, who (if anyone) will secure the final rose come finale night: Chock, Guy Gansert or Pascal Igbui? To find out for yourself, catch brand-new episodes of The Golden Bachelorette each and every Wednesday via ABC, with next-day streaming via Disney Plus or Hulu. IMO, none of these men are husband material, and she needs to bring Mark Anderson — the father of Bachelor winner Kelsey Anderson — back to our television screens instead!

