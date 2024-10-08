One of Joan Vassos’ ‘Golden Bachelorette’ cuties wants a ‘Modern Family’ star to voice his GPS so he can get lost on purpose

To know him is to love him. Ever since he joined his daughter, Kelsey Anderson on her hometown date with Joey Graziadei in season 28 of The Bachelor, we’ve been going bananas for the oh-so-attractive Mark Anderson. Now, as a part of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette, we are falling in love with Mark all over again as he pursues a romantic relationship with leading lady Joan Vassos. Our fingers are crossed that he receives the final rose.

It is safe to say Mark and Joan’s relationship has been a bit of a slow burn. Having failed to receive a one-on-one date during the first three episodes, it looks like Mark will be a part of the group date crew once again in episode 4, as context clues prove Jordan Heller and Guy Gansert are the men who find themselves lucky in love with one-on-one dates on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Because of his lack of deep conversations with Joan — and furthermore, his lack of screen time — we have not gotten to know Mark beyond the surface. Fortunately, Bachelor Nation has us covered, playing a silly game of 20 questions with the Louisiana native to reveal all the nitty-gritty details, from his guilty pleasure to his hidden talent and beyond.

Kicking things off, Mark deemed food his guilty pleasure, saying, “All things food! Thankfully I have developed a little restraint, as I am now able to back away slowly, but I do capture a photo to enjoy it more later.” His hidden talent is baking Christmas cookies. He then added that his biggest inspiration is his 87-year-old mother, the movies he rewatches the most are Elf and It’s a Wonderful Life, and the song that makes him want to boogie is “The Mates of Soul” by Taylor John Williams.

It is safe to say this heartthrob is as versatile as can be, all while being in the Christmas spirit all year round.

Nevertheless, our favorite answer came after Mark was asked which celebrity couple he thinks is #RelationshipGoals. While we were expecting a more mature answer like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, or Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, the Army Veteran had a totally Gen Z answer, deeming Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as the perfect pair:

“I believe that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made a great example of how two people can grow a flourishing relationship. They each have very challenging careers that don’t really seem to blend so well on the surface, but they are willing to support and make the effort for each other… #themgoals”

On the topic of celebrities, Mark also shared a famous face he would love to meet in person someday, admitting Modern Family star Sofia Vergara is his celebrity crush. “I don’t know why she doesn’t have a voice package for GPS — I would buy it twice just to drive around lost,” he added, and we could not help but chuckle at this ridiculous response.

She might not be Sofia Vergara, but could Joan Vassos be the perfect person for Mark Anderson? Catch brand-new episodes of The Golden Bachelorette every Wednesday on ABC to see their love story unfold, and to see who will eventually receive the final rose come finale night.

Have no cable, have no fear! You can also stream The Golden Bachelorette the following day via Hulu or Disney Plus.

