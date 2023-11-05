‘We know where our ending is’: Netflix’s new perfectly-reviewed revenge story holds 4-season ambitions despite bombing out of the gate

Trying to make sense of how Netflix decides on which original shows to renew can range from the head-scratching to the maddening, but the most important element of all is actually convincing subscribers to watch, something Blue Eye Samurai needs to rectify awfully quickly given its ambitions.

Even though the acclaimed animated series holds a perfect 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it hardly made what you’d call an instant splash on the viewership charts. 24 hours after its premiere and the star-studded and wondrously violent rampage of revenge had only cracked the Top 10 in a measly seven countries worldwide, which is an absolute travesty.

Image via Netflix

If there’s any justice in the world, then Blue Eye Samurai will weaponize its unanimous acclaim to mount a concerted assault on the most-watched rankings, because it isn’t even hyperbolic in the slightest to call it one of the most unique, inventive, daring, and dazzling exclusives to hit the library this year.

When questioned by IndieWire on a potential return, co-creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green instead revealed that they “have a roadmap laid out for four potential seasons.”

“We know where our ending is for this particular story. Mizu believes that once she gets this revenge, she will have peace. And we know that that’s not what she needs, we know that it’s internalized racism, sexism, and her loneliness that she has.”

Unless Blue Eye Samurai suddenly captures the imagination of subscribers everywhere and rockets right up the ranks as soon as possible, though, even a follow-up season might be beyond reach.