‘We won’t forget you king’: ‘Bachelorette’ fans are in a frenzy after a fan favorite became one of Jenn Tran’s first boots

As promised by leading lady Jenn Tran herself, the premiere of season 21 of The Bachelorette was seriously one for the books, complete with streaking, shots, and even the splits. Needless to say, it was an evening to remember for Jenn and her men, as well as individuals watching at home!

Recommended Videos

With contestants like Devin Strader, Marcus Shoberg, Sam McKinney, and more solidifying their spots as the early frontrunners of the hit competition show, some men found themselves unlucky in love, with their journey ending just hours after stepping foot inside of the Bachelor mansion. Well, at least the new and improved Bachelor mansion…

Said men who found themselves unlucky in love were Brett Harris, Dakota Nobles, Kevin McDevitt, Matt Arnold, Caleb “Moze” Smith, and Ricky Marinez. While there were reasons for some of these men getting the boot — such as Ricky staring at Jenn’s chest during his limo entrance and Moze admitting to ghosting girls during a game of “Truth or Dare?” — one of these eliminations caused an uproar within Bachelor Nation, with fans of the franchise arguing that he deserved better.

Who is this individual, and why was he so beloved after only one episode? Keep scrolling to see what Bachelor Nation had to say.

I love Brett already. Yes to body diversity 👏👏#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/rhWS2IUnGD — Canadian Bachelor Fan (@TheBachelorsFan) July 9, 2024

Justice for our sweet teddy bear Brett #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/pyQKCZo2s1 — Allison the disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) July 9, 2024

Ain’t no way Brett didn’t even get past NIGHT 1. We’ll never see him do the splits.#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Gd0i30SOmI — Bachelor Fantake (@BachelorFantake) July 9, 2024

While these seven men did not get their time to shine on season 21 of The Bachelorette, one of said men was able to make a lasting impression on Bachelor Nation, even with little to no screen time: Brett Harris.

Besides sharing that he can do the splits on command, Brett sounded like a total catch in his Bachelorette biography, leaving fans of the franchise devastated that he will no longer be on our television screens every Monday evening where we can get to know him a bit better:

“This small-town boy has big dreams when it comes to finding love. Brett has great energy, strong confidence and a lot of personality to go around. Though Brett loves to be the life of the party and won’t turn down anyone who challenges him to a dance-off, underneath his outgoing exterior is an authentic man with a sensitive soul who’s ready to find the one… He is looking for a woman who he can connect with on a deep level emotionally and who also has a good sense of humor. Brett can’t wait to meet Jenn and see if she’s the woman he’s been looking for!”

While he and Jenn did not hit it off, Brett sure stole the hearts of individuals all across America with his 10 out of 10 personality and positive attitude. Similarly, fans of the Bachelor franchise fell in love with him after representing a body type that the franchise has yet to see!

Brett said about 10 words and we’re all devastated he’s gone. This should say VOLUMES about who we actually want to see on this show. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/HIXgzN6tGs — TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) July 9, 2024

Dear Brett you may have not won Jenn’s heart but you sure gained so many people’s hearts #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/6YUTIqD4FA — Allison the disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) July 9, 2024

the hero we wanted, but not the one we deserved 😔 thank you for your service brett! 🫡 #TheBachelorette #Bachelorette #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/61WbySemXL — 𝐠𝐢.🏁 (@basicallygi) July 9, 2024

As a result of his untimely exit on season 21 of The Bachelorette, individuals have started a “Brett for Bachelor” campaign. Needless to say, we are on board…

I know he literally just got here, but is it too early to start my Brett for Bachelor campaign? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/0OeS0ZmCls — the bitchelorette (@Bitchelorette_) July 9, 2024

He might not have stolen Jenn Tran’s heart, but our fingers are crossed that Brett Harris returns to our television screens someday. Until then, catch brand new episodes of season 21 of The Bachelorette each and every Wednesday on ABC to see who is actually the perfect match for the leading lady. Our money is on First Impression Rose recipient Sam McKinney!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy