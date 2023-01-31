‘Wednesday’ star shares thoughts on the ship fans are dying to see

It seems that the only way is up for Netflix’s latest champion Wednesday, the young adult supernatural murder mystery based on The Addams Family.

With a second season having been greenlit (itself a rare move by the streamer) and uncontested X-factor Jenna Ortega showing no signs of slowing down, we would thank Netflix for playing all of its cards right with the show going forward.

By delving into a genre like this, though, you inevitably tee yourself up for a fanbase that will relentlessly attempt to speak onscreen relationships into existence, and there’s one ship that soars far beyond the rest as the number one dream for Wednesday stans everywhere.

Indeed, no ship has taken over the internet quite like the one between Wednesday and her cheerful roommate Enid, portrayed by Emma Myers. Whether it’s the polar opposites posed by their personalities or simply a case of proximity, Wednesday fans just can’t get enough of the idea of seeing these two become girlfriends.

As far as Myers is concerned, Wednesday seems to have bigger issues in her life than the pursuit of love, and, in an interview with Variety, suggested that while nothing is completely off the table, she needs a “season of singleness” after the tumultuous events of the first outing.

“As far as love interests go for Wednesday, I feel like at least for a second season, she needs to take her season of singleness. She just had a whole fiasco with her men, she’s got to lay it off for a little bit. I would be deterred from dating anybody if I had gone through that.”

Being caught in the middle of a centuries-old conspiracy that endangers your family and friends, inadvertently getting your principal killed, and leaving a high school packed to the brim with collective trauma whilst knowing that this is only the beginning just might turn you off from the prospect of entering a relationship. Myers makes a fair point, but we’ll just have to see if the writers begin to give way to fan demands whenever the second season arrives.

The first season of Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix.