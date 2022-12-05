‘Wednesday’ success catapults an 11-year-old pop anthem into Spotify’s top songs

Ever since Tim Burton’s much-anticipated series Wednesday debuted on Netflix, the supernatural horror extravaganza has ignited dancing trends on TikTok, placed star Jenna Ortega in the limelight, and even outperformed fantasy phenomenon Stranger Things during its first week on the platform. It now appears as though the inspiration and influence is never-ending with the hit show catapulting a decades-old tune into Spotify’s top songs—Lady Gaga’s pop anthem, “Bloody Mary.”

Over the weekend, the aforementioned single, which was originally released all the way back in 2011, propelled back into relevancy on Spotify. According to the platform’s statistics, “Bloody Mary” seemingly skyrocketed to the top of the service’s charts, with the song debuting in the Top 40 of Global Top Songs on Spotify, with users streaming the song over 2 million times in the last several days.

Lady Gaga’s 2011 fan favorite “Bloody Mary” debuts in the Top 40 of Spotify’s Global Top Songs with 2.3 million streams—over a decade since release. pic.twitter.com/7dxglyEa0A — Gaga Daily 🩸 (@gagadaily) December 5, 2022

While the memorable pop anthem is undoubtedly an icon on its own, the source of contemporary success is due to Wednesday becoming one of the most popular shows on the platform as of right now. With the hit song being used in a recent viral trend on TikTok, which Lady Gaga herself even joined on her own personal account, it appears that “Bloody Mary” is following similar success to Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” in the aftermath of Stranger Things 4.

It remains to be seen if we’ll hear another Gaga song in a possible season two of Burton’s series. Who knows? Perhaps Gaga herself will make a special cameo in a future episode. Only time will tell.

For now, Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix.