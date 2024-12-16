‘We’ll see what’s next’: ‘Yellowstone’ star continues to play coy about spinoff ahead of series finale

Rip Wheeler continues to be one of the most popular characters in Yellowstone as the iconic Paramount drama airs its final season. As we approach the end, the actor behind the cowboy hat, Cole Hauser, is teasing what’s next… but he has remained committed to not spoiling the announcement of any potential future spinoff.

Recommended Videos

Beginning all the way back in 2018, Yellowstone has just concluded with its final episode airing on Dec. 15, 2024. Hauser is one of the show’s stars that has been around since the very beginning and in just six years, fans have fallen in love with him, making Rip someone who many viewers want to see continue on well after the main series ends.

Speaking to People prior to the release of Yellowstone’s final episode, Hauser chatted about what comes next for him and Rip when everything is said and done. However, he continues to remain tight-lipped about the possibility of a spinoff.

Photo via Paramount

“I think America has spoken. They still love the show. There’s obviously just tons of people that every Sunday get together with their families, and we give them the experience of taking ’em out of their own living rooms and putting ’em in Montana and entertaining them, and I think ultimately it’s just that simple. We will see what happens over the next year or so and we’ll see what’s next. Hopefully, we can continue to get in people’s living rooms and entertain them the way we have over the last seven years.”

Last week, it was reported by Deadline that Houser and Kelly Reilly (who plays Beth Dutton in Yellowstone) had both closed deals to return as their characters for a new spinoff show. In fact, the report suggests that it won’t just be these two leading stars, but that there’s also going to be other appearances in the rumored series from other characters who fans met throughout Yellowstone‘s run.

This series is said to be the first that will use Yellowstone in its title, since the previous spinoffs — 1883 and 1923 — both omitted the na,e. This would make a lot of sense given it likely takes place after the main series and should continue telling events in the fallout of its finale. It should be noted that the existence of this spinoff has not been officially announced just yet… so keep your eyes peeled.

Photo via Paramount

While Yellowstone is about to be gone for good, there is still a lot of content from this universe on the way. In fact, this untitled spinoff isn’t the only one that’s currently in the works, since there are several more being produced right now, including one that stars Matthew McConaughey, who will no-doubt master that Southern drawl for the role.

Season 5B of Yellowstone has been full of twists and turns — with the first episode kicking things off with the franchise’s biggest death — but we expect there are still plenty more surprises yet to come in its finale, which may already be out by the time you are reading this.

The final episode of Yellowstone will air at 8 pm ET on Dec. 15, via the Paramount Network, before being broadcast again at 12:20 am on Dec. 16. You won’t want to miss out on this last ride with the Duttons.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy