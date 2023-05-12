‘Well, that just becomes a story problem for us’: ‘The Witcher’ showrunner discusses season 3’s biggest challenges

The writers behind the third season of Netflix’s The Witcher have had a hard time trying to rectify the damage Yennefer did in the last season’s finale, but showrunner Lauren Hissrich has promised fans a mini arc that will redeem the character.

More information has been released regarding the anticipated third season of The Witcher which is due to be released on Netflix on the 29th of June and will focus on Yennefer teaching Ciri to use magic as the group travels across the continent. However, the events of the last season have made continuing the story difficult as Yennefer almost traded Ciri’s soul as she fell under the influence of a demonic entity. Her actions were pretty bad last season, but are they unforgivable? I don’t think so.

Screengrab via Netflix

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hissrich recalls the responses from viewers: “How could you do that to these characters?’ ‘They’ll never be able to forgive her.’ Well, that just becomes a story problem for us.” The third season will be taking more material from Andrzej Sapkowski’s original books and will begin with the characters at Beltane, a festival celebrating fertility. It’s during this festival that we’ll see Yennefer putting in a lot of effort to make up for her past actions.

Also answering EW’s questions is Anya Chalotra, the actress who plays Yennefer. Speaking about her character she had this to say “She puts a lot of time and energy and effort into making it up to them at the beginning of season 3. That quite quickly and quite organically evolves into a real family dynamic.”

Fans have been pretty critical of the Netflix adaptation at time and Blood Origin didn’t exactly go over well; that and the news of Henry Cavill’s departure has only turned more fans off of the prospect of watching. But the team behind the show seem pretty confident in their ability to work around the massive fallout from the last season, will they be able to deliver? We’ll have to wait and see.