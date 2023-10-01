‘We’re all gonna cry and hold hands together’: One of Netflix’s biggest shows teases big news ahead of its return for an epic final season

Having announced that its upcoming fourth season would be the last, there’s a mixture of excitement, anticipation, and sadness surrounding the eventual return of The Umbrella Academy.

Across its three seasons so far, the eccentric comic book adaptation has evolved into one of the biggest weapons in Netflix’s arsenal of original content, and it looks as though the gears could be about to start turning for the promotional campaign.

Image via Netflix

Having been radio silent for months, the show’s official social media account creaked back into life to drop a tease for something coming today, and The Umbrella Academy‘s many supporters were justifiably ecstatic at the news, even if many are struggling to reconcile with the end being nigh.

see u tmrw 🎂 — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) September 30, 2023

we’re all gonna cry and hold hands together it’ll be ok 🖤 — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) September 30, 2023

it’s SOMEONE’S — *checks notes* — a lotta super powered people’s bday tomorrow 👀👀👀👀👀👀 — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) September 30, 2023

Of course, noon on the first day of October also happens to be the exact birthdays of the Hargreeves children, so maybe there’s going to be some major new information dropping when the clock strikes midday, which wouldn’t go amiss considering it’s been almost a year and a half since season 3 premiered.

Shooting wrapped back in June before on-camera talent began taking to the picket lines, so it’s not as if The Umbrella Academy has to contend with the ongoing actors’ strike in order to firm up a prospective release window.

While it could prove to be little more than a celebration of the Hargreeves clan getting another year older, fingers are crossed all over the internet in the hopes that it might just be something more tangible to start building the buzz towards its fourth and final run.