Wesley Crusher Reportedly Returning For Star Trek: Picard Season 3

Star Trek: Picard brought back a bunch of The Next Generation stars alongside Sir Patrick Stewart’s titular Starfleet legend in its first season, but the producers were careful not to overwhelm the story with familiar faces as the series had to forge its own path, too. That said, various TNG actors have revealed that they’re optimistic that they’ll end up on the show eventually. And the good news is that seems to be exactly CBS’ plan.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Captain Pike was getting his own spinoff show and that the Justice League Snyder Cut is coming to HBO Max, both of which were correct – the intention is to have the whole original Enterprise-D crew turn up eventually. And specifically, at this stage, we’ve heard that they’re talking to Wil Wheaton about returning.

According to our intel, Wheaton’s comeback as Wesley Crusher wouldn’t occur in season 2 but would likely fall in season 3 instead. We don’t currently have all the details on how the old cast would reunite, but it’s believed they’ll return to help Picard in a fight against some common enemy. If this sounds like the sort of thing that would mark the show’s grand finale, you may be right, as we’ve previously heard it would wrap up after season 3.

Star Trek: The Original Series Behind The Scenes Gallery 1 of 42

Click to skip

















































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Wheaton may not have turned up in season 1, but he is the host of aftershow The Ready Room and is still very much part of the Trek fan community, in general. So, it only makes sense that he’ll reprise his role as the former child prodigy at some point and we look forward to finding out what became of Wesley as an adult. Remember, Picard novels and comics have already explained what happened to Worf and La Forge.

Star Trek: Picard season 2 has been delayed by the pandemic, as it was supposed to start filming this June. We’ve been assured, though, that it’s a top priority production once the TV industry starts up again. Watch this space for more.