‘Westworld’ creator teases what’s next for the rest of season 4

Warning: The article contains huge spoilers for Westworld season four, episode four.

After making its return to screens last month Westworld has continuously provided fans will the show’s signature style of mystery and wonder, but instead of waiting until the end of the season to unveil major twists, this time, the curtain has been pulled early.

In Westworld season four, episode four we learned the truth about massive twists that will impact the series going forward so if you haven’t yet seen the episode here is your final spoiler warning!

In this episode, we find out that humanity has been taken over by Charlotte who is controlling them in a similar way to how the humans were able to control hosts in the park. This leads to the question, what is next?

Speaking to the Wrap, showrunner Lisa Joy gave a brief tease of what fans can expect from the rest of the season after this massive twist.

“Oh gosh, I’m always so bad at these questions. I mean, now that we know that Hale has won and the humans in fact have been subjugated by this new A.I. power structure, I think we have to see how the fight for free will — this time waged by humans against robots — plays out. And it’s pretty fun. You see all of our actors doing what they do best, kicking ass and exploring their lives and the realities around them.”

There are still four episodes left in this fourth season of Westworld. Each episode will air on HBO on the following four Sundays and will be available to stream on HBO Max after.

If you’re looking to recap all of the major twists that took place in the latest episode you can check out more here.