HBO’s popular Sci-Fi series Westworld is headed back to screens in 2022 and fans now have a date thanks to the first teaser trailer for the new season.

In a video shared by HBO titled “It doesn’t look like anything to me.” footage from the highly anticipated fourth season of Westworld has made its debut, and things look to be spiralling even further out of control.

Westworld concluded season three in May 2020. Since then it has been radio silence regarding what is coming next, but now fans finally have answers.

Despite the concluding scenes to the last season which seemingly sealed the fate of multiple main characters in the show, in classic Westworld style, the whole cast is back again — be it in some form.

Season four will seemingly continue the story being told outside of Delos’ Parks, a transition that took place to conclude season two of the show. This being the case, show co-creator Lisa Joy teased to Deadline last year that fans will be getting a glimpse at whole new words in the coming season, along with the appearance from a star of her directorial debut Reminiscence.

“you’re going to see some new worlds that I think are really fun and you’re going to see someone who I kidnapped from Reminiscence in a funny way.”

If you’re not up to date on Westworld yet, you’ve still got some time to binge through the first three seasons of HBO Max.

Westworld season four will premiere on June 26.