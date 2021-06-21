It’s been over a year since Westworld left us on a massive cliffhanger at the end of season three.

The HBO series that first aired in 2016 has drawn audiences into its complex narrative dealing with the ideas of free will, fidelity, and much more. One thing that has kept fans eager for more has been the many twists thrown in amongst the series—and the ending of season three was no exception.

Those who stuck around to check out the final episode’s post-credits scene would have been treated to the death of one of the series major characters, an event that seemingly comes out of nowhere and has massive implications to the narrative going forward. So when can we expect to see more?

When will Westworld season 4 be released?

Right now, there is no official release date for season four of Westworld. But, according to unnamed sources close to the production, it is set for a 2022 release. This scheduling would match with the show’s past routine of spacing each season two years apart. Initially being launched in 2016, the show didn’t release a second season until 2018, and a third two years after that in 2020.

Of course with all film and movie productions over the past year, COVID could play a factor in causing some delays, but for right now, 2022 seems like a safe bet.

Season three was the most unique season yet as fans were treated to their first glimpses at the world outside the parks. During this story, we met a handful of new characters that will be leading the narrative in the upcoming seasons.

There were previously rumors that showrunners Johnathan Nolan and Lisa Joy had plans for six seasons of Westworld. These were shut down, however, in an interview with Variety where the pair explained that they are taking the show a season at a time. The good news, though, is that Westworld was renewed for season four before the release of season three so we will likely have more news on future seasons later in the year.

In the meantime, fans can rewatch the first three seasons streaming on HBO Max. With how confusing the show can get at times, you’re bound to find something new on a rewatch that you may have missed during your first watch.