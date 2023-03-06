What actor plays David in ‘The Last of Us?’

While every episode of The Last of Us has its horrific aspects, the penultimate episode, titled, “When We Are in Need” might possibly contain the season’s worst villain yet. David, the leader of a community of survivors living in Silver Lake, Colorado reveals himself to be horrific in an ages-old way that makes even the relentless infected seem benign. And it’s not likely that audiences will fail to recognize the actor who plays him, Scott Shepherd, anytime soon.

David is the most creepiest motherfucker character in the whole the last of us universe 🤮 stay AWAY from her 🔪pic.twitter.com/xeAZk8LjNo — anasta⁷ 🇬🇷🇩🇪 💙 (@kookiedarklina) February 27, 2023

Where have we seen Scott Shepherd before?

So far, playing David is Shepherd’s most visible role to date but he’s had a long career as a journeyman actor, playing supporting roles in Steven Soderbergh’s Side Effects, Steven Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies, and a recurring part as Cardinal Dussolier in the HBO series The Young Pope with Jude Law. Audiences might also have seen Shepherd playing Director of National Intelligence Edwin Russell in the fifth Bourne franchise film, Jason Bourne.

Scott Sheperd made a perfect David. I also enjoyed Troy Baker’s James — nice that he was a fleshed out character, and not just a cameo. The Last of Us on HBO is a really impressive adaptation. I knew it would translate well, but they’re making all the right decisions thus far. pic.twitter.com/auymKCZZ3N — 𝙹𝚄𝚂𝚃𝙸𝙽 𝙼𝙾𝚁𝙶𝙰𝙽 (@JJMorgan19) March 6, 2023

What will Scott Shepherd be in next?

Shepherd may find his choice of roles improving dramatically now that episode eight has aired, although he may actually be in danger of being typecast as a monster. However, he turned in a nuanced performance of a character who held the cards close to his chest. David is all the more terrifying because Shepherd only lets the mask drop when it serves the character. And in doing so, the statements he makes throughout the episode become chilling in retrospect (the fact that he was a teacher before the outbreak is especially gut-wrenching).

Shepherd’s next role may be a little lower profile but he’ll be surrounded by some very esteemed colleagues. He will appear in the upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese and will share the screen with Leonardo DiCaprio, Brendan Fraser, and Robert De Niro. The crime drama is slated to be released earlier this year.