What are Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’s powers?

Move over Shuri and RiRi Williams, there’s a new smartest girl in Marvel. The pint-sized genius inventor known as Lunella Lafayette is coming to Disney Channel and Disney Plus in her own animated series. She’s got the brains and her new trusty sidekick has the brawn … but he’s a dinosaur.

The Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur comics are a sequel to the Moon-Boy comics, first published in April 1978. The Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur comics launched in Nov. 2015 following Moon-Boy’s death while trying to reclaim the sacred Nightstone from a group of Killer Folk. Devil Dinosaur enters a vortex to find those responsible for Moon-Boy’s death, but finds Lunella instead. The young genius happens to have obtained the Nightstone, which she thought was a Kree Omni-Wave Projector, then Lunella tags along with Devil Dinosaur on his quest for revenge for Moon-Boy’s death. The series was created by Hollywood icon Laurence Fishburne, who stars as Dr. Bill Foster in 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Lunella — voiced by Diamond White — contains the Inhuman gene. After being exposed to Terrigen mist, a mutagenic vapor from Terrigen crystals, her genes are altered and allow her to have a telepathic connection to Devil Dinosaur, voiced by veteran voice actor Fred Tatasciore, so much so that their consciousness also sometimes switch. When she is in the body of her new Tyrannosaurus Rex best friend, she has the brains and the brawn – and can even talk. But when Devil Dinosaur is in her body, she regularly gets into fights in school, which causes her a lot of problems.

Lunella takes on the superhero moniker Moon Girl and soon finds her superhero rolodex getting bigger by the minute. Just like in the comics, several well-known superheroes should make an appearance. In the comics, she associates with Bruce Banner, RiRi Williams, and the Fantastic Four. Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson will appear in a guest appearance as Mane, while Daveed Diggs will appear as the Rat King – two villains the dynamic duo of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will face early in the series. Notable guest voice appearances will include series creator Laurence Fishburne, Cobie Smulders, Wesley Snipes, Maya Hawke, and Luis Guzman. The animated series will premiere on the Disney Channel Feb. 10, before its Disney Plus premiere on Feb. 15.