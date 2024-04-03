"I loved him with my whole heart. I always will."

Hollywood is currently mourning the tragic passing of Chance Perdomo, best known for his roles in shows like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The Boys spinoff, Gen V.

Recommended Videos

News broke on March 31 that Perdomo, aged 27, died in a motorcycle accident, though details about where the accident happened or what caused it remain unknown. Authorities confirmed that no other individuals were involved in the motorcycle accident.

Tributes for the British-American actor quickly poured in following news of his death. In a statement, Perdomo’s representatives praised his passion for the arts and “insatiable appetite for life,” and said that his warmth “will carry on in those who he loved.”

Image via Prime Video

For their part, Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television — the team behind Gen V — extended their condolences to Perdomo’s family, while the show’s producers said they “can’t quite wrap our heads around this.”

They continued: “Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.”

One tribute fans might have been waiting for arrived on April 2, when Kiernan Shipka — who co-starred in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alongside the likes of Ross Lynch and Gavin Leatherwood — took to social media to share a message in Perdomo’s honor.

What did Kiernan Shipka say about Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing?

Kiernan Shipka took to Instagram to pay tribute to Chance Perdomo on April 2. Alongside images and videos of the pair on the set of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Shipka remembered her co-star, who portrayed the character of Ambrose Spellman, as “the most fiery, creative, loving, connected, and caring force you could possibly imagine.”

The Totally Killer star went on to describe Perdomo as a playful, kind, loving and hilarious person who “never failed to make me laugh.” The actress recalled Perdomo giving her piggybacks to her trailer on set, and described his humanity as a “generous gift” to herself and everyone he knew. Shipka concluded the message by describing her difficulty in imagining a world without Perdomo, and reiterating her continual love for him.

Fellow celebrities were quick to send their well-wishes in the comments. Lucy Davis — who portrayed the character of Hilda Spellman — wrote that she also remembers Perdomo’s piggy back rides, while Iris Apatow and Euphoria star Maude Apatow replied with love heart emojis. X-Men’s January Jones, Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever, and 13 Reasons Why’s Tommy Dorfman also commented in support of Shipka, as well as Busy Philipps.

Perdomo’s Gen V castmates have also responded to his death in the days since the news broke, with Patrick Schwarzenegger, Robert Bazzocchi and Maddie Phillips each paying tribute in social media posts. Production on the second season of Gen V, which was expected to begin in April, 2024, has been indefinitely delayed following Perdomo’s death.