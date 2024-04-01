Is ‘Gen V’ season 2 filming delayed as a result of Chance Perdomo’s passing?

A tragic accident is guaranteed to change the future of Gen V permanently, after one of the show’s stars — Chance Perdomo — lost his life in a late March motorcycle accident.

Recommended Videos

Perdomo, who plays Andre Anderson, a young supe with magnetic manipulation abilities, died on March 30, 2024 while preparing to start filming for season 2. His untimely death is guaranteed to affect upcoming seasons of the show, as both the mourning process and story issues rear their heads. News of a delay in filming spread, in the wake of Perdomo’s passing, and fans were quick to connect the dots.

Why is filming for season 2 of Gen V delayed?

The first season of Gen V was a hit, earning the series a renewal within a month of its season 1 debut. Its blend of college-age drama with the blood-soaked appeal of The Boys earned the show — and its stars — high praise from viewers and critics alike.

The series was set to begin filming for season 2 when news of Perdomo’s death broke. It was confirmed by the 27-year-old’s publicist in a statement to Variety, explaining “with heavy hearts” that “Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing [is] a result of a motorcycle accident.” According to the statement, no other individuals were involved in the accident, and Perdomo was the sole loss. The statement goes on to emphasize Perdomo’s “passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life”, and asks fans “to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

It seems filming for season 2 was delayed as a result of Perdomo’s death, as the cast and crew take time to both mourn his loss and plan necessary story changes. Andre was a major player in season 1, and the story was clearly headed in a direction that would heavily rely on his character. With Perdomo gone, the show will need to make some major pivots.

Then there’s the loss of a close friend and co-star, something each member of the cast — and likely crew — is currently grappling with. They, like Perdomo’s family, need time to mourn his loss, and it was a respectful move on Prime Video’s part to give them that time. Filming for season 2 is currently “delayed indefinitely,” but once the cast and crew have had time to process Perdomo’s death, and a new script has been worked up, the show will likely be back on track.