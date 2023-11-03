Where was ‘The Boys’ spinoff ‘Gen V’ flimed?

Prime Video struck gold with its live-action adaptation of The Boys, and it is digging for more with Gen V, the show’s first spin-off.

If the success and popularity of The Boys keeps up, we may see more spin-offs in the future, but for now, audiences are plenty happy with Gen V. The series follows a collection of youthful supes as they attend Godolkin University, a superhero-oriented campus focused on developing fresh talent for Vought to exploit. The first season has already given fans plenty to think about and provided a lineup of new characters for viewers to obsess over.

The majority of season one takes place on campus at a beautiful, sprawling university adorned with polished statues and beautiful modern buildings. While you’re not likely to find those statues honoring superheroes past, you can visit the real-world locations at which much of the season was filmed. You’ll just need to make a trip up to Toronto.

Gen V filming locations

Image via https://www.godolkinuniversity.com/

As noted above, Gen V largely takes place in one — albeit quite large — location. There are occasional departures from campus, of course, but location scouting for the collegiate The Boys spin-off is almost certainly easier than it is with the original.

The majority of filming for Gen V season one took place on the campus of the University of Toronto Mississauga, a sprawling university featuring gorgeous towering buildings and plenty of exterior beauty. Photos of the campus showcase just how few alterations were made for Gen V, which clearly recognized the university’s appeal. Walking through the university’s buildings and across its grounds will feel like stepping into the show itself for anyone who makes a visit, though you’re not likely to run into many real-life superheroes.

Image via https://www.utm.utoronto.ca/

Additional filming, for those off-campus scenes, took place at the Claireville Conservation Area in Brampton, a nearby city in Ontario. A few other filming locations also crop up across the first season, with the occasional scene filmed at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto and the Stardust Drive-In Movie Theater in East Gwillimbury.

Season two of the popular show — which has already been confirmed — will likely stick to the same filming locations, unless a major story shift takes the students away from Godolkin University. So long as they’re students at the school, however, we can expect to see plenty more of the sights the University of Toronto Mississauga has to offer.